Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure? | To the point

Have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping joined forces against the West?

Certainly, China has been using the Winter Olympics for a massive display of its political and economic might. Russia, meanwhile, continues to flex its muscles in the war of words over the future of Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to ease the situation are in overdrive, including missions to Moscow and Washington.

So, this time round on TO THE POINT, we ask: Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure?

Our guests: Sudha David-Wilp (German Marshall Fund); Didi-Kirsten Tatlow (DGAP); Vladimir Esipov (DW)

00:00 Putin and Xi against the West: Is Democracy under pressure?

03:00 How great is the threat of war in Europe?

04:00 China and Russia share strategic and economic interests

09:18 Are China and Russia equal partners?

14:00 Liberal democracy is a threat to Russia and China

18:00 Does the West have a common strategy?

23:00 Should Europeans fight for the freedom of Ukraine?

