Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure? | To the point

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content; this may take several hours to complete. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news in the mean time.

DW News published this video item, entitled “Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure? | To the point” – below is their description.

Have Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping joined forces against the West?

Certainly, China has been using the Winter Olympics for a massive display of its political and economic might. Russia, meanwhile, continues to flex its muscles in the war of words over the future of Ukraine. Diplomatic efforts to ease the situation are in overdrive, including missions to Moscow and Washington.

So, this time round on TO THE POINT, we ask: Putin and Xi against the West: Democracy under pressure?

Our guests: Sudha David-Wilp (German Marshall Fund); Didi-Kirsten Tatlow (DGAP); Vladimir Esipov (DW)

Chapters:

00:00 Putin and Xi against the West: Is Democracy under pressure?

03:00 How great is the threat of war in Europe?

04:00 China and Russia share strategic and economic interests

09:18 Are China and Russia equal partners?

14:00 Liberal democracy is a threat to Russia and China

18:00 Does the West have a common strategy?

23:00 Should Europeans fight for the freedom of Ukraine?

DW News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - DW News

DW News is a global English-language news and information channel from German public international broadcaster Deutsche Welle, established in summer 2015.

Recent from DW News:

Europe rushes to reduce Russian energy dependence | DW News

Category: News

Ukraine and Russia agree on humanitarian corridors, ICC probes war crimes investigation | DW News

Category: News

Nuclear deal with Iran could be signed within days | DW News

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Zookeepers fight to keep animals safe at Kyiv zoo as Russian invasion of Ukraine continues

Category: News

Live: China’s top legislature holds press conference ahead of annual session

Category: News

Green consumption becoming a trend in China

Category: News

@Zuby: Ukraine war shouldn’t make us forget about China

Category: News

Thai democracy activists volunteer to fight for Ukraine

Category: News

Bitcoin Mining Could Dent Russian Sanctions

Category: Cryptocurrency, News

In This Story: Freedom

5 Recent Items: Freedom

It’s Official: They Lied

Category: Opinion

Champion Paralympian Karni Liddell left devastated by 2022 Queensland flood disaster | 7NEWS

Category: News

Ukraine family desperate to treat daughter’s cancer – BBC News

Category: News

New Zealand authorities remove ‘Freedom Convoy’ protesters from Parliament grounds | The World

Category: News

FULL SPEECH: President Joe Biden delivers State of the Union speech to Congress |

Category: News

In This Story: Moscow

Moscow, on the Moskva River in western Russia, is the nation’s cosmopolitan capital. In its historic core is the Kremlin, a complex that’s home to the president and tsarist treasures in the Armoury. Outside its walls is Red Square, Russia’s symbolic center. It’s home to Lenin’s Mausoleum, the State Historical Museum’s comprehensive collection and St. Basil’s Cathedral, known for its colorful, onion-shaped domes.

2 Recent Items: Moscow

Analysis: Russia changes tack in Ukraine conflict | ABC News

Category: News

Two more Russians added to UK sanctions including Everton-linked Alisher Usmanov | ITV News

Category: News

In This Story: Putin

Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin is a Russian politician and a former officer of the KGB who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously holding the position from 1999 until 2008. He was also the Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

5 Recent Items: Putin

T**** Could Be Charged With Criminal Conspiracy | Putin Claims His War Is Right On Schedule

Category: Entertainment

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Bret Baier breaks down Russian advancements on Ukraine

Category: News

Zelenskiy accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terrorism’ after fire at power plant

Category: News

Ukraine Says Russia Attacks Nuclear Power Plant

Category: Politics

In This Story: Ukraine

Ukraine is a large country in Eastern Europe known for its Orthodox churches, Black Sea coastline and forested mountains. Its capital, Kiev, features the gold-domed St. Sophia’s Cathedral, with 11th-century mosaics and frescoes. Overlooking the Dnieper River is the Kiev Pechersk Lavra monastery complex, a Christian pilgrimage site housing Scythian tomb relics and catacombs containing mummified Orthodox monks.

2 Recent Items: Ukraine

Russian shelling in Zaporizhzhia has caused Europe’s largest nuclear power station to catch fire

Category: News

Bret Baier breaks down Russian advancements on Ukraine

Category: News

In This Story: Vladimir Putin

Vladimir Putin is a Russian politician and a former intelligence officer who has served as President of Russia since 2012, previously being in the office from 1999 until 2008. He was also Prime Minister of Russia from 1999 to 2000 and again from 2008 to 2012.

4 Recent Items: Vladimir Putin

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

Zelenskiy Says Putin Has Broader Goals Than Ukraine

Category: Politics

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

Dutton flags superpower that could help Ukraine as Kyiv braces for Russian attack | 9 News Australia

Category: News

Xi tells young officials to have strong faith, work hard

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....