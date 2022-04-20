Global News published this video item, entitled “”Pure hatred”: Johnny Depp takes stand against Amber Heard for 2nd day in defamation trial | FULL” – below is their description.

Warning: This live stream will contain details and foul language some may find disturbing. Please watch at your own discretion.

Johnny Depp‘s testimony continued Wednesday as he took the stand for a second day to testify against ex-wife Amber Heard, whom he has accused of ruining his reputation and career with false accusations of domestic violence.

On Wednesday, Depp testified about the details of his relationship with Heard, claiming she used his personal weaknesses as “ammunition.”

“It seemed like pure hatred for me,” he said, claiming Heard would name-call and escalate misunderstandings into “full-scale arguments.”

When asked why Depp stayed with Heard given her alleged behaviour, he said it was “complicated.” He hypothesized the answer had to do with his own mother’s abuse against his father.

Depp later detailed an argument he had Heard over a post-nuptial contract in 2015 that left him with a severed middle finger. He claims that Heard threw a liquor bottle at him, which shattered, and clipped his finger in the process. Depp also accused Heard of extinguishing a lit cigarette on his right cheek after severing his finger.

The court hearing is the latest in a very public legal battle between the divorced couple, with Heard, 35, and Depp, 58, both claiming to be victims of domestic violence. Depp filed a $50-million defamation lawsuit over a Washington Post op-ed penned by Heard in late 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.

As the trial continues, jurors will hear from several potential witnesses, including Tesla CEO Elon Musk, actor James Franco and Marvel WandaVision star Paul Bettany.

Court proceedings are expected to last about six weeks with a jury verdict determining if Heard defamed Depp at the trial’s end.

For more info, please go to: https://globalnews.ca/news/8770597/johnny-depp-amber-heard-trial-testimony-updates/

