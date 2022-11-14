Psychic horses…

by
Psychic horses…

1News published this video item, entitled “Psychic horses…” – below is their description.

When it comes to self-improvement and mental health we normally seek out other humans – but in the Rangitikei they go to animals for advice – in particular, horses. Julian Lee visited Makoura Lodge and was genuinely surprised to find that horses know us better than we know ourselves…

1News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

About This Source - 1News

Recent from 1News:

Why domestic airfares don’t seem that fair right now!

Category: News

The top ten toys your kids will be asking Santa for this Christmas!

Category: News

The little footy stars hoping to help at next year’s FIFA Women’s World Cup!

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.