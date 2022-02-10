Protests continue into fourth day, cyclone Dovi inbound, more floods in Buller | nzherald.co.nz

by

nzherald.co.nz published this video item, entitled “Protests continue into fourth day, cyclone Dovi inbound, more floods in Buller | nzherald.co.nz” – below is their description.

Anti-mandate protest approaches fourth day, Cyclone Dovi on the way and close contact exemption registrations open in the latest New Zealand Herald headlines.

Full story: https://bit.ly/3gAYBgX

Subscribe and be notified of breaking news: https://goo.gl/LP45jX

Check out our playlists: https://goo.gl/Swd249

Like NZ Herald on Facebook: https://goo.gl/tUC4oq

Follow NZ Herald on Instagram: https://goo.gl/oLicXe

Follow NZ Herald on Twitter: https://goo.gl/Wi6mbv

nzherald.co.nz YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - nzherald.co.nz

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

Recent from nzherald.co.nz:

Protest ends in flames & fury, questions begin and Ukraine conflict intensifies | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

Deloitte Top 200 Awards

Category: News

22,152 new Covid-19 community cases

Category: News

In This Story: Cyclone

In meteorology, a cyclone is a large scale air mass that rotates around a strong center of low atmospheric pressure. Cyclones are characterized by inward spiraling winds that rotate about a zone of low pressure and typically bring winds, rain, high waves and storm surges to the areas they pass.

In the Atlantic and the northeastern Pacific oceans, a tropical cyclone is generally referred to as a hurricane (from the name of the ancient Central American deity of wind, Huracan), in the Indian and south Pacific oceans it is called a cyclone, and in the northwestern Pacific it is called a typhoon.

2 Recent Items: Cyclone

Logan residents waiting to see if river will peak above Cyclone Debbie levels from 2017 | 7NEWS

Category: News

Queensland storm ‘like an unpredictable cyclone’ | 9 News Australia

Category: News

In This Story: New Zealand

New Zealand is an island country in the southwestern Pacific Ocean. It consists of two main landmasses—the North Island and the South Island —and around 600 smaller islands, covering a total area of 268,021 square kilometres.

4 Recent Items: New Zealand

Protest ends in flames & fury, questions begin and Ukraine conflict intensifies | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

New Zealand police clash with anti-COVID-19 mandate protesters outside parliament

Category: News

Anti-Covid Protesters Clash With Police Near New Zealand Parliament

Category: News

Just some Machel to keep our spirits up in New Zealand! #Soca #MaroonWarriors

Category: Cricket

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....