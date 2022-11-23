7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Project Shield technology set to revolutionise Australia’s power grid | 7NEWS” – below is their description.
It’s a world-first for Queensland – technology that is set to revolutionise how we get our power.
Called Project Shield, the aim is to make Australia’s power grid smarter, more reliable and therefore cheaper.7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel
