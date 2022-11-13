Princess Anne pays tribute to war dead at the Cenotaph in her navy uniform

by
The Independent published this video item, entitled “Princess Anne pays tribute to war dead at the Cenotaph in her navy uniform” – below is their description.

Princess Anne has paid her respect to soldiers who have died since the First World War by laying down a wreath at the Cenotaph.

During the Remembrance Sunday service, the princess stood alongside King Charles and other senior royals as they observed a two-minute silence.

This video shows the moment she presented her wreath at the war memorial, dressed in military uniform, during the ceremony on Sunday, 13 November.

It was the first service led by King Charles as monarch, taking over from his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

