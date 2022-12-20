Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Prince William is furious at Harry for sharing Princess Diana footage (Alleged)” – below is their description.

The Prince of Wales is 'livid' at Prince Harry's 'antagonistic' use of Princess Diana's Panorama footage in his Netflix series, a royal expert has claimed. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Harry & Meghan series features a number of clips of their mother's account of her marriage collapse from her 1995 interview with BBC rogue reporter Martin Bashir. William last year said the footage 'should never be aired again' after it was revealed that Bashir peddled an astonishing web of lies and smears to land his scoop. #princewilliam #princeharry #meghanmarkle #princessdiana #royals #royalfamily #royalnews #dailymail #shorts Full story: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/femail/article-11553999/Prince-William-livid-Harrys-antagonistic-use-Dianas-Panorama-footage.html

