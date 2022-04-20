Prince Harry swerves question when asked whether he misses father and brother | ITV News

Prince Harry has avoided answering whether he misses his father and brother, instead saying his focus is on the Invictus Games.

In a wide-ranging interview with NBC’s Today show, the Duke of Sussex also spoke about how he is “trying to make it possible” that he will be at the Queen’s Jubilee celebrations in June and that he wants her to meet his children, that Diana’s “presence” is always with him, and that he wants to make sure the Monarch is “protected” and has “the right people around her”.

Speaking to Hoda Kotb in the Netherlands where the Invictus Games are being held, Harry – who now lives in California – said he misses his family and the “inability to get home and see them” during the Covid pandemic of the past two years has played a “huge part” in that.

