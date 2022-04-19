Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry plays virtual golf after Meghan heads back to the US” – below is their description.

Flanked by his ever-present bodyguard – former US Secret Service agent Christopher Sanchez – Harry walked through the crowds at the Zuiderpark to a tent where visitors can try their luck on a virtual golf course today. He was handed a seven iron and guided by an instructor was shown how to correctly hold the club. The Prince jokingly warned people to stand back as he took a swing – and drove his ball a distance of 54ft. The crowd cheered when the screen showed his ball bouncing on to the virtual green. Daily Mail YouTube Channel

