Prince Harry: ‘His life is totally distorted now by becoming a Kardashian-type figure’

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry: ‘His life is totally distorted now by becoming a Kardashian-type figure’” – below is their description.

‘His life is totally distorted now by becoming a Kardashian-type figure’

Former Conservative MP David Mellor discusses Prince Harry stating that The Queen needs ‘the right people around her’.

📺 Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

🖥 GB News on YouTube https://bit.ly/3vAYaw0

Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626

Listen on DAB+ Radio

GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

Recent from GBNews:

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine: Freelance Journalist disputes Putin’s claims of victory in Mariupol

Category: News

Brazier | Thursday 21st April

Category: Media, News

Alastair Campbell HATES anyone pro-Brexit | Nadine Dorries speaks exclusively to Dan Wootton

Category: News

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

5 Recent Items: Meghan and Harry

Tonight’s Union Jackass: Hancock, Harry and Rees-Mogg!

Category: News

Greatest Briton… the Dan Wootton Tonight panel pick their Brits of the day

Category: News

Queen enjoys sunshine drive as she marks 96th birthday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk | ITV News

Category: News

Queen knows Prince Harry ‘will say something controversial to get attention’, royal expert says

Category: News

Denise & Nadia Clash In An Intense Argument About Prince Harry’s Latest Interview | Loose Women

Category: Lifestyle, Media

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

2 Recent Items: Prince Harry

Tonight’s Union Jackass: Hancock, Harry and Rees-Mogg!

Category: News

Greatest Briton… the Dan Wootton Tonight panel pick their Brits of the day

Category: News

In This Story: The Queen

Elizabeth II is Queen of the United Kingdom and 15 other Commonwealth realms.

6 Recent Items: The Queen

Canadian artist’s heartfelt tribute to the Queen on her 96th birthday

Category: News

Greatest Briton… the Dan Wootton Tonight panel pick their Brits of the day

Category: News

The Queen celebrates her 96th birthday

Category: News

Queen enjoys sunshine drive as she marks 96th birthday at Sandringham Estate in Norfolk | ITV News

Category: News

How Did The Queen Spend Her 96th Birthday?

Category: Entertainment

The Queen’s 96th birthday is celebrated with gun salutes and the Coldstream Guards band parade

Category: Agriculture, News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....