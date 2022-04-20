Prince Harry Describes His Recent Visit With Queen Elizabeth

by

NBC News published this video item, entitled “Prince Harry Describes His Recent Visit With Queen Elizabeth” – below is their description.

Prince Harry talks to Hoda Kotb about his recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying she has “a great sentence of humor.” He says he’s been “welcomed with open arms” in his new home, the United States. Watch more from the U.S. broadcast exclusive interview tomorrow on The TODAY Show.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Fear In Mariupol As Russia Begins Offensive In Donbas Region

Category: News

Former CDC Director On Judge’s Decision To Overturn Travel Mask Mandate

Category: News

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene Appeals Ruling Seeking To Disqualify Her From Re-Election

Category: News

In This Story: Meghan and Harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are officially the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. In January 2020, they announced their intention to step back from their role as senior members of the British Royal Family.

5 Recent Items: Meghan and Harry

Prince Harry plays virtual golf after Meghan heads back to the US

Category: News

Harry and Meghan ‘could take part’ in Queen’s Platinum Jubilee celebrations | ITV News

Category: News

Prince Harry, South Africa flooding and Ukraine: World in Photos, April 19

Category: News

Why Prince Harry Wants a Mediator to Improve Relationship With Prince William

Category: Entertainment

Anthony Anderson Hitched a Ride from a Fellow Best Buy Customer

Category: Entertainment

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Fear In Mariupol As Russia Begins Offensive In Donbas Region

Category: News

Former CDC Director On Judge’s Decision To Overturn Travel Mask Mandate

Category: News

In This Story: Prince Harry

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, KCVO, ADC is a member of the British royal family. As the younger son of Charles, Prince of Wales and Diana, Princess of Wales, he is sixth in the line of succession to the British throne.

2 Recent Items: Prince Harry

Prince Harry plays virtual golf after Meghan heads back to the US

Category: News

Prince Harry, South Africa flooding and Ukraine: World in Photos, April 19

Category: News

In This Story: United States

The United States is a country also known as the United States of America, USA, US or just America. There are fifty states in the union, which is a federal republic ruled by a representative democracy. Nearly ten million square kilometres are inhabited by over 300 million people. The majority of Americans speak English.

4 Recent Items: United States

U.S. prepares to send more weapons to Ukraine

Category: News

US speeds entry for Ukrainian refugees as more reach Mexico border | DW News

Category: News

How has American support for gun reform changed in the pandemic? | The Stream

Category: News

How Ian Poulter Got The Nickname ‘The Postman’ | 2010 Ryder Cup

Category: Golf

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....