Prince Harry Describes His Recent Visit With Queen Elizabeth

Prince Harry talks to Hoda Kotb about his recent visit with his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth, saying she has “a great sentence of humor.” He says he’s been “welcomed with open arms” in his new home, the United States. Watch more from the U.S. broadcast exclusive interview tomorrow on The TODAY Show. NBC News YouTube Channel

