The Independent published this video item, entitled “Prince Charles test positive for Covid for second time” – below is their description.

Prince Charles has tested positive for Covid a second time, Clarence House has said.

A message on the prince’s official Twitter page said: “This morning The Prince of Wales has tested positive for Covid-19 and is now self-isolating.

“HRH is deeply disappointed not to be able to attend today’s events in Winchester and will look to reschedule his visit as soon as possible.”

It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted coronavirus after testing positive in March 2020

Watch more videos: https://www.independent.co.uk/tv/editors-picks

Like us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheIndependentOnline

Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/Independent

Follow us on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/the.independent

Subscribe to Independent Premium for exclusive content and live events: https://bit.ly/2MiOONB

The Independent YouTube Channel