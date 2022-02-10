Sky News published this video item, entitled “Prince Charles self-isolating after positive COVID-19 test” – below is their description.

Prince Charles has tested positive for COVID-19 and is now self-isolating, Clarence House has said.

It is the second time the 73-year-old has contracted the virus, after he fell ill with it in 2020.

It comes the morning after Charles met the Home Secretary Priti Patel and Chancellor Rishi Sunak at a reception in the British Museum.

