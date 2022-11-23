7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Pressure on Queensland Police over alleged failure to fill its ranks | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

The heat remains on Queensland Police and the government, this time over an alleged failure to fill its ranks. One former officer has spoken out about issues within the service, saying more police may hand in their badge. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.