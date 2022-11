Sky News published this video item, entitled “Press Preview: A look at Wednesday’s headlines” – below is their description.

Sky’s Anna Botting previews Wednesday’s papers to see what’s making the headlines with Sonia Sodha, Chief Leader Writer at The Observer and Matt Dathan, Home Affairs Editor at The Times. #presspreview #guardian #frontpages Sky News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.