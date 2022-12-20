The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “President Zelensky makes surprise visit to Bakhmut frontline as explosions are heard” – below is their description.

Volodymyr Zelensky has made a surprise appearance in the front-line city of Bakhmut to rally Ukrainian forces involved in the fierce fighting there.

The Ukrainian president met and handed out awards to soldiers on Tuesday, the 300th day since Russia invaded his country.

The announced visit came hours after Vladimir Putin, Russia’s president, conceded his invasion was not going to plan – describing the situation in Russian-controlled parts of Ukraine as “extremely difficult”.

The months-long battle over Bakhmut, in Ukraine’s eastern Donbas region, has developed into one of the bloodiest campaigns of the war.

For eight months Russian troops, drawn mostly from the Wagner mercenary company, have been trying to batter their way into the town.

Read the full article here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/12/20/president-zelensky-visits-frontline-city-bakhmut-give-awards/

