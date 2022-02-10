Sky News published this video item, entitled “President of Palau warns that small island nations are at real risk of vanishing” – below is their description.

The President of Palau is one of a group from small island states preparing a legal case against the world’s biggest polluters.

Rising sea levels and increasingly frequent extreme weather events are already having a devastating effect on his nation.

He’s warning that Palau and other islands are at real risk of disappearing altogether as a result of the climate crisis.

