President of Palau warns that small island nations are at real risk of vanishing
The President of Palau is one of a group from small island states preparing a legal case against the world’s biggest polluters.
Rising sea levels and increasingly frequent extreme weather events are already having a devastating effect on his nation.
He’s warning that Palau and other islands are at real risk of disappearing altogether as a result of the climate crisis.Sky News YouTube Channel
