President of Palau warns that small island nations are at real risk of vanishing

The President of Palau is one of a group from small island states preparing a legal case against the world’s biggest polluters.

Rising sea levels and increasingly frequent extreme weather events are already having a devastating effect on his nation.

He’s warning that Palau and other islands are at real risk of disappearing altogether as a result of the climate crisis.

In This Story: Climate

Climate is the long-term average of weather, typically averaged over a period of 30 years. More rigorously, it is the mean and variability of meteorological variables over a time spanning from months to millions of years.

In This Story: Palau

Palau is an archipelago of over 500 islands, part of the Micronesia region in the western Pacific Ocean. Koror Island is home to the former capital, also named Koror, and is the islands’ commercial center. The larger Babeldaob has the present capital, Ngerulmud, plus mountains and sandy beaches on its east coast. In its north, ancient basalt monoliths known as Badrulchau lie in grassy fields surrounded by palm trees.

