Daily Mail published this video item, entitled "President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet each other for the first time in-person | China US"

Joe Biden and Xi Jinping meet each other for the first time in-person: President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping opened their first in-person meeting on Monday since the US president took office nearly two years ago, aiming to "manage" differences between the superpowers. Xi Jinping and Joe Biden greeted each other with a handshake at a luxury resort hotel in Indonesia, where they are attending the G20 summit of large economies, before they sat down for what was expected to be a conversation lasting several hours.

