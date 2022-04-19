CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “President Biden speaks on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law from New Hampshire — 4/19/22” – below is their description.

President Biden delivers remarks on the historic investments in the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law that will build a better America and modernize the nation’s ports and waterways. The president will highlight how these investments will strengthen our supply chains, support local economies, and help cut costs for American families.

The president speaks during his visit to the New Hampshire Port Authority at Portsmouth Harbor. The Harbor will receive Bipartisan Infrastructure Law funding to accommodate larger ships and heavier loads of cargo, which will benefit the regional economy and lower costs for consumers.

» Subscribe to CNBC TV: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBCtelevision

» Subscribe to CNBC: https://cnb.cx/SubscribeCNBC

Turn to CNBC TV for the latest stock market news and analysis. From market futures to live price updates CNBC is the leader in business news worldwide.

Connect with CNBC News Online

Get the latest news: http://www.cnbc.com/

Follow CNBC on LinkedIn: https://cnb.cx/LinkedInCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Facebook: https://cnb.cx/LikeCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Twitter: https://cnb.cx/FollowCNBC

Follow CNBC News on Instagram: https://cnb.cx/InstagramCNBC

#CNBC

#CNBCTV

President Biden speaks on Bipartisan Infrastructure Law from New Hampshire — 4/19/22

CNBC Television YouTube Channel