President Biden In Indonesia For G20 Summit

by

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

This item is about Russia or Ukraine, countries which are involved in an unfolding armed conflict. Be aware that propaganda may be involved in this video news item. Browse news from other sources about Russia (here) and Ukraine (here) to gain a wider perspective. The Global Herald is attempting to remove any advertisements from this content. Please accept our apologies if you are shown an ad next to conflict news - please leave a comment if you see ads in this page.

President biden in indonesia for g20 summit

NBC News published this video item, entitled “President Biden In Indonesia For G20 Summit” – below is their description.

The president will be meeting Xi Jinping for the first time tomorrow in Bali for the first time as president. They face off over economic competition, global influence, and rising tensions over security from Taiwan to Russia. Leading up to the meeting, the president sat down with leaders from Japan and South Korea, key allies, to help balance the rise of China and to confront the dangers of a nuclear North Korea.

NBC News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - NBC News

NBC News is the news division of the American broadcast television network NBC.

NBC News aired the first, regularly scheduled news program in American broadcast television history on February 21, 1940.

Recent from NBC News:

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

Morning News NOW Full Broadcast – Nov. 17

Category: Media, News

In This Story: Bali

Bali is a province of Indonesia and the westernmost of the Lesser Sunda Islands. East of Java and west of Lombok, the province includes the island of Bali and a few smaller neighbouring islands, notably Nusa Penida, Nusa Lembongan, and Nusa Ceningan.

3 Recent Items: Bali

COP27, Black Sea Grain Initiative, Ukraine & other topics – Daily Press Briefing (17 November 2022)

Category: Agriculture, News

Watch again: Rishi Sunak gives speech on G20 summit

Category: News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: China

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

7 Recent Items: China

MH17 murder sentences, Ardern to meet Chinese President & Joe Biden’s ‘cheat sheet’ | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

How Alibaba’s audit review will impact institutional investors

Category: News

Adorable panda tumbles through snow at Chinese zoo

Category: News

Xi Confronts Trudeau Over Media Leaks in Heated Exchange at G-20

Category: Media, News

China calls Xi-Trudeau confrontation “quite normal”

Category: News

APEC talks: Experts say China’s participation benefits the global economy

Category: News

In This Story: Indonesia

Indonesia, officially the Republic of Indonesia, is a transcontinental country in Southeast Asia and Oceania, between the Indian and Pacific oceans. It consists of more than seventeen thousand islands, including Sumatra, Java, Borneo, Sulawesi, and New Guinea. Jakarta is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Indonesia

Jakarta-Bandung high-speed rail signifies strong bilateral cooperation

Category: Logistics, News

G20 Vlog: Key takeaways from the G20 summit

Category: News

In This Story: Japan

Japan is an island country in East Asia located in the northwest Pacific Ocean. Part of the Pacific Ring of Fire, Japan comprises an archipelago of 6,852 islands covering 377,975 square kilometers (145,937 sq mi); the country’s five main islands, from north to south, are Hokkaido, Honshu, Shikoku, Kyushu, and Okinawa. Tokyo is Japan’s capital and largest city.

Japan is divided into 47 administrative prefectures and eight traditional regions. The Greater Tokyo Area is the most populous metropolitan area in the world, with more than 37.4 million residents.

Japan is a great power and a member of numerous international organizations, including the United Nations (since 1956), the OECD, and the G7. Japan is a leader in the automotive and electronics industries.

4 Recent Items: Japan

Biden, Jokowi Unveil $20 Billion Deal to End Coal in Indonesia

Category: Energy, Finance, News, Renewable Energy

10 goals that defined the 2002 World Cup – Beckham, Ronaldo, Ballack | BBC Sport

Category: Sport

Melbourne rallies to help a prep teacher fighting for a miracle | 7NEWS

Category: News

Can England conquer the All Blacks? |The Telegraph Rugby Podcast

Category: News

In This Story: NBC

The National Broadcasting Company is an American English-language commercial broadcast television and radio network which is the flagship property of and owned by Comcast. The network is headquartered at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City, with additional major offices near Los Angeles, and Chicago.

2 Recent Items: NBC

Watch Pelosi’s Full Speech Announcing She Will Not Seek Re-Election To Leadership

Category: News

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Announces She Will Step Down As Democratic Leader

Category: News

In This Story: North Korea

North Korea, officially the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, is a country in East Asia constituting the northern part of the Korean Peninsula.

Pyongyang is the country’s capital and largest city.

4 Recent Items: North Korea

Xi Jinping and Justin Trudeau clash over media transparency during G20 summit talks

Category: Agriculture, Media, News

Biden: Hard to Say If China Can Control North Korea

Category: Business, Finance

N Korean missile tests: border residents in S Korea fear war

Category: News

South Korea says missile debris from North Korea a ‘Soviet-era weapon’

Category: News

In This Story: Russia

Russia, or the Russian Federation, is a transcontinental country located in Eastern Europe and Northern Asia. It extends from the Baltic Sea in the west to the Pacific Ocean in the east, and from the Arctic Ocean in the north to the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea in the south.

Russia spans more than one-eighth of the Earth’s inhabited land area, stretching eleven time zones, and bordering 16 sovereign nations. Moscow is the country’s capital.

The Soviet Union was dissolved in 1991 and since 1993 Russia been governed as a federal semi-presidential republic. Russia is a major great power, with the world’s second-most powerful military, and the fourth-highest military expenditure. As a recognised nuclear-weapon state, the country possesses the world’s largest stockpile of nuclear weapons.

3 Recent Items: Russia

Rishi Sunak congratulates Jeremy Hunt for Autumn Statement

Category: News

Ukraine grain export deal extended for four months

Category: News

Ukraine President Zelenskiy Speaks at Bloomberg NEF

Category: Business, Finance

In This Story: South Korea

South Korea, an East Asian nation on the southern half of the Korean Peninsula, shares one of the world’s most heavily militarized borders with North Korea. It’s equally known for its green, hilly countryside dotted with cherry trees and centuries-old Buddhist temples, plus its coastal fishing villages, sub-tropical islands and high-tech cities such as Seoul, the capital.

2 Recent Items: South Korea

South Koreans pray for success on Suneung college entrance exam

Category: News

Families demand accountability after Itaewon Halloween crush in South Korea – BBC News

Category: News

In This Story: Taiwan

Taiwan, officially the Republic of China, is a country in East Asia. Neighbouring countries include the People’s Republic of China to the northwest, Japan to the northeast, and the Philippines to the south.

The political status of Taiwan is complicated. The Republic of China (ROC) is no longer a member of the UN, having been replaced by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) in 1971. Taiwan is claimed by the PRC, which refuses diplomatic relations with countries that recognise the ROC. Taiwan maintains official diplomatic relations with 14 out of 193 UN member states and the Holy See.

2 Recent Items: Taiwan

US and China already at ‘war’ despite what Biden believes: Japanese commentator

Category: News

Gordon Chang: Why Biden got it right on Taiwan | Fox News Rundown

Category: News

In This Story: XI Jinping

Xi Jinping has been the President of China since 2013 and General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) and Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) since 2012.

Books #Ad

2 Recent Items: XI Jinping

China, Philippines look to cooperation on various fronts

Category: News

Chinese President Xi Jinping meets Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.