GBNews published this video item, entitled “Prehistoric discovery: ‘Cavemen were moving in the Ice Age for their summer holidays’” – below is their description.

‘Cavemen were moving in the Ice Age for their summer holidays’ Political Editor of the Sun On Sunday, David Wooding, discusses a fossilised tooth that may indicate that humans lived with neanderthals over 50,000 years ago. Watch on TV: Freeview 236, Sky 515, Virgin 626 Listen on DAB+ Radio GBNews YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.