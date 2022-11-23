Population decline in China raises concerns of economic implications

Population decline in china raises concerns of economic implications

South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Population decline in China raises concerns of economic implications” – below is their description.

Newly released demographic figures show that the populations of more than a third of China’s provinces have shrunk in 2021. The figures released in November in China Statistical Yearbook 2022 have renewed discussion of long-term population decline in the world’s second largest economy amid concerns that the demographic change could have severe economic implications.

