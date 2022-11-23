South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Population decline in China raises concerns of economic implications” – below is their description.

Newly released demographic figures show that the populations of more than a third of China's provinces have shrunk in 2021. The figures released in November in China Statistical Yearbook 2022 have renewed discussion of long-term population decline in the world's second largest economy amid concerns that the demographic change could have severe economic implications.

