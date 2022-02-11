7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Political powerbroker Andrew Peacock honoured at state memorial in Melbourne | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

Australia’s political elite have farewelled Andrew Peacock, who dominated Canberra for three decades without ever getting the top job. The 82-year-old died in Texas last April, but the pandemic postponed his state memorial until today. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

