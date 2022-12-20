ABC News (Australia) published this video item, entitled “Police took statement about Nathaniel Train months before killings | ABC News” – below is their description.

The ABC can reveal that police took a statement about one of the trio involved in the Tara police murders in connection with weapons offences eight months before the killings took place. ABC News (Australia) YouTube Channel

