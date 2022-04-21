Police order evacuation of U.S. Capitol over probable threat

A military parachuting event triggered a brief evacuation of the U.S. Capitol, as the jump team was deemed a “probable threat” by the U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then issued a statement that blamed the Federal Aviation Administration’s negligence for the panic.
About This Source - CGTN
This story is an English language news item from CGTN. CGTN is a Chinese state-funded broadcaster.
Nancy Patricia Pelosi is an American politician serving as a congresswoman from California and the speaker of the United States House of Representatives. A member of the Democratic Party, Pelosi is the only woman in U.S. history to serve as Speaker and the highest-ranking female elected official in United States history. She is also the dean of California’s congressional delegation. As House speaker, Pelosi is second in the presidential line of succession, after the vice president.
The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.