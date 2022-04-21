CGTN published this video item, entitled “Police order evacuation of U.S. Capitol over probable threat” – below is their description.

A military parachuting event triggered a brief evacuation of the U.S. Capitol, as the jump team was deemed a "probable threat" by the U.S. Capitol Police on Wednesday. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi then issued a statement that blamed the Federal Aviation Administration's negligence for the panic.

