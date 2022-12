South China Morning Post published this video item, entitled “Police officer blown away by strong winds while helping stranded passengers in China” – below is their description.

A police officer was blown off course by strong winds while he was looking for cars to seat passengers of a vehicle that got stuck in a snowdrift in western China. Support us: https://subscribe.scmp.com South China Morning Post YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.