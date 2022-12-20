Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Police have identified the five victims killed Sunday in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont., condo building that ended with the suspected gunman being shot dead by police

CBC News published this video item, entitled “Police identify 5 victims in Vaughan, Ont., condo shooting” – below is their description.

Leave a Comment Subscribe in Google News

About This Source - CBC News

CBC News is the division of the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation responsible for the news gathering and production of news programs on the corporation’s English-language operations, namely CBC Television, CBC Radio, CBC News Network, and CBC.ca.

CBC News is the largest news broadcaster in Canada. It frequently collaborates with its French-language counterpart, Radio-Canada Info, although the two are organizationally separate.

Recent from CBC News: