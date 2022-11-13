7NEWS Australia published this video item, entitled “Police corner an accused ram-raider in a Hallam brothel | 7NEWS” – below is their description.

An accused thief has been cornered inside a Hallam brothel just minutes after a destructive crime rampage. Police say the 21-year-old used a stolen car in a factory ram-raid – stealing the cash register and mobile phone. 7NEWS Australia YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.