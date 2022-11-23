PMQs: Why do we have such low economic growth? – Labour

Pmqs: why do we have such low economic growth? - labour

Sky News published this video item, entitled “PMQs: Why do we have such low economic growth? – Labour” – below is their description.

Sir Keir Starmer kicked off PMQs with a simple question about the UK’s lack of economic growth, claiming the government cannot blame the war in Ukraine and COVID.

