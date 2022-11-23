Guardian News published this video item, entitled “PMQs: SNP tells Rishi Sunak ‘you cannot deny democracy to Scotland'” – below is their description.

The SNP leader at Westminster, Ian Blackford, asked the prime minister, Rishi Sunak, ‘what right does a man with no mandate have to deny Scottish democracy?’ in prime minister’s questions on Wednesday. This comes after the supreme court ruled Scotland could not go ahead with a second referendum on independence without Westminster approval on Wednesday morning. Scotland’s first minister, Nicola Sturgeon, made a statement soon after to say they will find an alternative route towards Scottish independence. Sunak said leaders must work together, claiming the Scottish parliament is one of the most powerful devolved bodies in the world

SNP accuses Sunak of denying democracy in Scotland after supreme court ruling on new independence vote – live

Guardian News YouTube Channel