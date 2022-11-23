GBNews published this video item, entitled “PMQs: Rishi Sunak says ‘in four weeks I’ve strengthened the economy'” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responds to Sir Keir Starmer asking: 'Why is Britain set to the be the first country into recession, and the last country out?', in today's PMQs.

