GBNews published this video item, entitled “PMQs: Rishi Sunak says ‘in four weeks I’ve strengthened the economy'” – below is their description.
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak responds to Sir Keir Starmer asking: ‘Why is Britain set to the be the first country into recession, and the last country out?’, in today’s PMQs.
