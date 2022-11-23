PMQs HIGHLIGHTS: Starmer and Sunak clash over UK economy

Pmqs highlights: starmer and sunak clash over uk economy

Channel 4 News published this video item, entitled “PMQs HIGHLIGHTS: Starmer and Sunak clash over UK economy” – below is their description.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak faced questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer amid economic turmoil in the UK

Channel 4 News is the news programme from UK Channel 4 television. Channel 4 is a British public-service free-to-air television network headquartered in Leeds, United Kingdom. The channel was established in 1982 to provide a fourth television service to the United Kingdom in addition to the licence-funded BBC One and BBC Two, and the single commercial broadcasting network ITV.

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

Rish Sunak is a British Conservative Party MP, who was originally elected as a Member of Parliament in the Richmond (Yorks) constituency in 2015.

His father-in-law is billionaire founder of Indian IT giant, Infosys, NR Narayana Murthy.

Sunak experienced a meteoric rise, first to be selected for the “safest” Conservative seat in the UK, he would later become the UK Chancellor of the Exchequer in under five years.

Brief Biography Here.

