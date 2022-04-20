Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “PMQs: Boris Johnson ignores Partygate questions from Keir Starmer” – below is their description.
PMQs: Boris Johnson ignores Partygate questions from Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson has finally admitted he did break the law after being slapped with a police fine over a lockdown-busting 56th birthday bash in Number 10. Boris Johnson has repeatedly apologised after he was forced to pay a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) over the event on 19th June 2020 He has insisted it did not occur to him – at the time or later – that the gathering in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room would have been a breach of Covid rules. But, while Johnson previously said he ‘respected’ the Metropolitan Police’s decision to fine him, he has now acknowledged the 19th June gathering was illegal.
