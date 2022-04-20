PMQs: Boris Johnson ignores Partygate questions from Keir Starmer

PMQs: Boris Johnson ignores Partygate questions from Keir Starmer: Boris Johnson has finally admitted he did break the law after being slapped with a police fine over a lockdown-busting 56th birthday bash in Number 10. Boris Johnson has repeatedly apologised after he was forced to pay a £50 Fixed Penalty Notice (FPN) over the event on 19th June 2020 He has insisted it did not occur to him – at the time or later – that the gathering in Downing Street’s Cabinet Room would have been a breach of Covid rules. But, while Johnson previously said he ‘respected’ the Metropolitan Police’s decision to fine him, he has now acknowledged the 19th June gathering was illegal.

Daily Mail

The Daily Mail is a British daily middle-market newspaper and news website published in London in a tabloid format. Founded in 1896, it is the United Kingdom’s highest-circulated daily newspaper.

Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has been Prime Minister of the United Kingdom and Leader of the Conservative Party since 2019.

COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Keir Starmer

Sir Keir Rodney Starmer KCB QC MP is a British politician and former lawyer who has served as Leader of the Labour Party and Leader of the Opposition since 2020. He has been Member of Parliament for Holborn and St Pancras since 2015.

Lockdown

During the 2020 Covid-19 epidemic, lockdown has come to mean the practice of attempting to control transmission of the virus by means of restricting people’s movement and activities on a broad scale, usually on a national or state-wide basis.

Police

The police are a constituted body of persons empowered by a state, with the aim to enforce the law, to ensure the safety, health and possessions of citizens, and to prevent crime and civil disorder. Their lawful powers include arrest and the use of force legitimized by the state via the monopoly on violence.

