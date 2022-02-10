PM warns Russia if they invade ‘Ukraine will fight and there will be bloodshed’

Caution - Russia Ukraine Conflict

The Prime Minister has warned that if Russia invades Ukraine “there will be bloodshed”.

Boris Johnson travelled to Brussels to speak with NATO’s General Secretary about the mounting threat from Russia before jetting to Warsaw to meet with Poland’s Prime Minister.

Russia has deployed 30,000 troops to take part in ‘exercises’ with Belarus’ military on Ukraine’s border and has positioned six warships in the Black Sea.

Sky’s Political Editor Beth Rigby reports.

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below.


