PM to Sky News: ‘Something absolutely disastrous could happen soon’ with Russia

Boris Johnson has warned ‘the stakes are very high’ and Europe could be facing its more serious security crisis in decades in the coming weeks.

The Prime Minister responded to a question from Sky News’ Political Editor Beth Rigby who asked if Mr Johnson was coming to the conclusion that “Mr Putin wants this war”.

‘Our intelligence, I’m afraid to say, remains grim. We’re seeing the massing of huge numbers of tactical battalion groups on the border with Ukraine’ he said.

