Pm sunak says getting grip on migrant crisis is 'absolute priority'

Rishi Sunak has said getting a grip on illegal migration is the “absolute priority” for his government. He spoke to Sky’s Beth Rigby as he kicked off his G20 summit with a new joint declaration with France to try to tackle record numbers of small boat crossings. #skynews #rishisunak #g20 Sky News YouTube Channel

