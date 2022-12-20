PM speaks on agricultural emissions section 215 report | nzherald.co.nz

The Government will release and speak to the Section 215 report marking the next steps towards agreeing a proposal to reduce agricultural emissions and enhance our exports and economy. The section 215 report is required to be released by the end of the year and outlines the next steps in the agricultural emissions pricing alternative to the NZ ETS.

The New Zealand Herald is a daily newspaper published in Auckland, New Zealand, owned by New Zealand Media and Entertainment, and considered a newspaper of record for New Zealand.

