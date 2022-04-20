PM lashed over massive policy failure, Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne | 9 News Australia

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has blasted the Morrison Government over the Solomon Islands’ signing of a security agreement with China, claiming it’s a “massive foreign policy failure”. In other news, a hot air balloon has made a dramatic emergency landing in a Melbourne front yard this morning as footage captured inside the basket reveals the moments leading up to the frightening fall.

9 News Australia has delivered breaking news, features and exclusive news from around Australia and the world into homes since 1956. In December 2013, Nine Entertainment listed on the ASX, trading as ASX: NEC.

In November 2020, Nine Entertainment relocated from Willoughby where it had been based for 64 years to North Sydney.

Australia, officially known as the Commonwealth of Australia, is a sovereign country comprising the mainland of the Australian continent, the island of Tasmania, and numerous smaller islands. It is the largest country in Oceania and the world’s sixth-largest country by total area.

China is the third largest country in the world by area and the largest country in the world by population. Properly known as the People’s Republic of China, the political territory of the country includes Tibet and Hong Kong. The capital is Beijing.

Melbourne is the coastal capital of the southeastern Australian state of Victoria. Population: 4.936 million (2018).

