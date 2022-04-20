9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “PM lashed over massive policy failure, Hot air balloon crash lands in Melbourne | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

Labor leader Anthony Albanese has blasted the Morrison Government over the Solomon Islands’ signing of a security agreement with China, claiming it’s a “massive foreign policy failure”. In other news, a hot air balloon has made a dramatic emergency landing in a Melbourne front yard this morning as footage captured inside the basket reveals the moments leading up to the frightening fall. 9 News Australia YouTube Channel

