The Telegraph published this video item, entitled “PM holds press conference as he warns Ukraine-Russia crisis is at its ‘most dangerous moment'” – below is their description.

Boris Johnson is set to hold a press conference in Warsaw over the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine, after warning this morning that the crisis is at its “most dangerous moment”.

Speaking this morning in Brussels alongside Jens Stoltenberg, the Nato Secretary-General, the Prime Minister said: “When Nato was founded more than 75 years ago, its members made a commitment to collective security that was unlike anything in previous history.”

Read our latest coverage here: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/world-news/2022/02/10/russia-ukraine-crisis-latest-news-boris-johnson-invasion-nato/

Subscribe to The Telegraph on YouTube ► https://bit.ly/3idrdLH

Get the latest headlines: https://www.telegraph.co.uk/

Telegraph.co.uk and YouTube.com/TelegraphTV are websites of The Telegraph, the UK’s best-selling quality daily newspaper providing news and analysis on UK and world events, business, sport, lifestyle and culture.

#BorisJohnson #Russia #Ukraine

The Telegraph YouTube Channel