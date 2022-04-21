9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “PM defends ‘blessed’ comment, Melbourne’s nude beach sparks public outrage | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.
Prime Minister Scott Morrison has sought to clarify comments he made during last night’s first leader’s debate, saying he was “blessed” not to have children with a disability. In other news, one of Victoria’s last remaining nudist beaches is fighting to stay open.9 News Australia YouTube Channel
