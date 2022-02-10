PM Boris Johnson asks troops if they are ‘enjoying’ deployment as he visits Nato troops in Warsaw

At a joint press conference with Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Boris Johnson said he did not believe Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on whether to send troops over the border. But the PM admitted the signs were not good, insisting that Mr Putin will face a strong response if he does go ahead. Arguing that the next few days will be crucial, Mr Johnson said: ‘The stakes are very high. And this is a very dangerous moment. ‘At stake are the rules that protect every nation big and small.’ He added: ‘This is the moment now to think of another way forward.’ Mr Stoltenberg said he has written to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to offer more talks.

