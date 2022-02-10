Daily Mail published this video item, entitled “PM Boris Johnson asks troops if they are ‘enjoying’ deployment as he visits Nato troops in Warsaw” – below is their description.

#bojo #poland #crackingkrakow #warsaw At a joint press conference with Nato general secretary Jens Stoltenberg in Brussels, Boris Johnson said he did not believe Vladimir Putin had made a final decision on whether to send troops over the border. But the PM admitted the signs were not good, insisting that Mr Putin will face a strong response if he does go ahead. Arguing that the next few days will be crucial, Mr Johnson said: ‘The stakes are very high. And this is a very dangerous moment. ‘At stake are the rules that protect every nation big and small.’ He added: ‘This is the moment now to think of another way forward.’ Mr Stoltenberg said he has written to Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov to offer more talks. Daily Mail YouTube Channel

