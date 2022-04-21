Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he is “deeply sorry” and “meant no offence” for comments he made during the first leaders’ debate after significant backlash from disability advocates, including Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott. Mr Morrison suggested he was “blessed” not to have children who are disabled.

9 News Australia published this video item, entitled “PM apologises over ‘blessed’ disability comment | 9 News Australia” – below is their description.

