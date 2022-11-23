PM ally defends his private healthcare use

Mel Stride, one of Rishi Sunak’s close allies has defended the prime minister following reports that he uses a private doctor.

The Guardian reported a story that Mr Sunak is part of a private clinic that charges £250 to see a GP.

