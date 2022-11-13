60 Minutes published this video item, entitled “Playing the complex West African instrument called the kora | 60 Minutes” – below is their description.

Sona Jobarteh is the first female virtuoso player of the kora, a traditional African instrument. Now one of the world’s foremost kora players, her mastery is made more remarkable when considering how complex the instrument is.

