Planet Normal: Are attacks on PM just ‘parliamentary posturing’ after partygate apology? | Podcast

It might be a marathon of contrition for our Prime Minister this week, but our podcast co-hosts are making no apologies for their views on the Planet Normal rocket.

Both Allison Pearson and Liam Halligan can’t help but feel that the attacks on Boris Johnson over partygate are just parliamentary posturing, and show how unpleasant politics in the UK has become.

Allison thinks Sir Keir Starmer’s assaults on the PM – invoking emotive stories of sacrifices made during lockdown – are ‘entirely hypocritical’, because Labour supported the measures and even demanded they go further.

Whilst Liam warns the opposition’s continued focus on partygate might actually alienate voters who are more concerned with issues like the spiralling cost of living and Channel migrant crisis.

Also joining our co-hosts on the spaceship of sweet reason this week is Telegraph leader writer and columnist Tim Stanley, who tells our co-pilots why he feels the treatment of the Prime Minister shows we have hit a ‘new low in public life.’

Tim also shares why he found the Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby’s controversial comments on the Home Office’s Rwanda migrant plan ‘uncomfortable.’

And finally, Allison reveals her unlikely previous life as a Sunday school teacher.

