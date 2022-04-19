CNBC Television published this video item, entitled “Pitbull on investing in music NFTs and 3LAU on surging fan interest: CNBC Crypto World” – below is their description.

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, Armando Christian Perez, also known as Pitbull, discusses his interest in the NFT business. Plus, DJ and Royal CEO Justin Blau discusses how fractionalized ownership works for music fans. 00:00 – CNBC Crypto World, April 19, 2022 0:16 – Crypto prices rally 0:48 – Pitbull on music NFTs 4:50 – 3LAU on fan interest

