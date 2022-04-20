Pierre Poilievre the favourite to win Conservative Leadership race, poll shows

by

Global News published this video item, entitled “Pierre Poilievre the favourite to win Conservative Leadership race, poll shows” – below is their description.

The race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada appears to be Pierre Poilievre’s to lose, according to a new poll that also suggests he may not be able to broaden the party’s appeal.

The Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News found 20 per cent of Canadians surveyed think Poilievre will win the race. That pales to his closest competitor, Jean Charest, who earned 12 per cent among Canadians polled.

“We’ve really got this tale of two candidates,” says Sean Simpson, vice-president of Ipsos Public Affairs.

“One of them is very popular with the party, but not outside the party and the other one, the exact opposite is true. So Conservatives have a clear choice ahead of them.”

Ipsos interviewed over 1,000 Canadian adults between Thursday and Tuesday for the poll.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8770473/ipsos-conservative-leadership-2022/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#PierrePoilievre #JeanCharest #CdnPoli #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Global News

Global News is the news and current affairs division of the Canadian Global Television Network, based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recent from Global News:

Ukrainians trapped in Mariupol may have only hours left

Category: News

What rising fertilizer costs may mean for Canadian farmers

Category: Agriculture, News

Global National: April 20, 2022 | Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions

Category: News

In This Story: Canada

Canada is a country in the northern part of North America. It extends from the Atlantic to the Pacific and northward into the Arctic Ocean, covering 9.98 million square kilometres (3.85 million square miles), making it the world’s second-largest country by total area.

Its southern and western border with the United States, stretching 8,891 kilometres (5,525 mi), is the world’s longest bi-national land border. Canada’s capital is Ottawa, and its three largest metropolitan areas are Toronto, Montreal, and Vancouver.

Various Indigenous peoples inhabited what is now Canada for thousands of years before European colonization. The Canada Act 1982, which severed the vestiges of legal dependence on the British Parliament. Canada is a parliamentary democracy and a constitutional monarchy in the Westminster tradition, with a monarch and a prime minister who serves as the chair of the Cabinet and head of government.

As a highly developed country, Canada has the seventeenth-highest nominal per-capita income globally as well as the thirteenth-highest ranking in the Human Development Index. Its advanced economy is the tenth-largest in the world, relying chiefly upon its abundant natural resources and well-developed international trade networks.

2 Recent Items: Canada

What rising fertilizer costs may mean for Canadian farmers

Category: Agriculture, News

Global National: April 20, 2022 | Canada’s inflation rate soars beyond predictions

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.
Posting....