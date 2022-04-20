Global News published this video item, entitled “Pierre Poilievre the favourite to win Conservative Leadership race, poll shows” – below is their description.

The race to become the next leader of the Conservative Party of Canada appears to be Pierre Poilievre’s to lose, according to a new poll that also suggests he may not be able to broaden the party’s appeal.

The Ipsos poll conducted exclusively for Global News found 20 per cent of Canadians surveyed think Poilievre will win the race. That pales to his closest competitor, Jean Charest, who earned 12 per cent among Canadians polled.

“We’ve really got this tale of two candidates,” says Sean Simpson, vice-president of Ipsos Public Affairs.

“One of them is very popular with the party, but not outside the party and the other one, the exact opposite is true. So Conservatives have a clear choice ahead of them.”

Ipsos interviewed over 1,000 Canadian adults between Thursday and Tuesday for the poll.

For more info, please go to https://globalnews.ca/news/8770473/ipsos-conservative-leadership-2022/

Subscribe to Global News Channel HERE: http://bit.ly/20fcXDc

Like Global News on Facebook HERE: http://bit.ly/255GMJQ

Follow Global News on Twitter HERE: http://bit.ly/1Toz8mt

Follow Global News on Instagram HERE: https://bit.ly/2QZaZIB

#PierrePoilievre #JeanCharest #CdnPoli #GlobalNews

Global News YouTube Channel