Philippines reopens borders to foreign travellers

by

Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Philippines reopens borders to foreign travellers” – below is their description.

The Philippine government is welcoming back foreign travellers after two years of COVID restrictions.

That is good news for the many Filipinos who rely on the tourism industry, and for a country that is also recovering from an earthquake and a super typhoon.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Bohol province – a region that felt the impact more than most.

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish/

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera/

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#Philippines #COVID #COVID-19

Al Jazeera English YouTube Channel

Got a comment? Leave your thoughts in the comments section, below. Please note comments are moderated before publication.


About This Source - Al Jazeera English

The video item below is a piece of English language content from Al Jazeera. Al Jazeera is a Qatari state-funded broadcaster based in Doha, Qatar, owned by the Al Jazeera Media Network.

Recent from Al Jazeera English:

Putin says invasion going according to plan

Category: News

President Zelenskyy: from comedian to commander-in-chief | Start Here

Category: News

Ukrainians stand their ground as Russia defies global condemnation

Category: News

In This Story: COVID-19

Covid-19 is the official WHO name given to the novel coronavirus which broke out in late 2019 and began to spread in the early months of 2020.

Symptoms of coronavirus

The main symptoms of coronavirus are:

  • a persistent new cough (non productive, dry)
  • a high temperature (e.g. head feels warm to the touch)
  • shortness of breath (if this is abnormal for the individual, or increased)

Latest News about Covid-19

Below are stories from around the globe related to the 2020 outbreak of novel Coronavirus – since the WHO gave the Covid-19 naming. Most recent items are posted nearest the top.

5 Recent Items: COVID-19

Covid Outbreak | Friday 4th March Wrap | nzherald.co.nz

Category: News

The truth about ivermectin

Category: News

Moldovan capital mayor: Ukrainian refugees to have meals, COVID-19 testing services

Category: News

WA reopens its border after nearly two years | 7.30

Category: News

Outrage After Florida Gov. DeSantis Yells at Teens For Wearing Masks

Category: News

In This Story: Philippines

The Philippines, officially the Republic of the Philippines, is an archipelagic country in Southeast Asia. Situated in the western Pacific Ocean, it consists of about 7,641 islands that are broadly categorized under three main geographical divisions from north to south: Luzon, Visayas, Mindanao. Manila is the capital.

2 Recent Items: Philippines

HK employers take care of Filipina maid diagnosed with COVID-19

Category: News

Mobile libraries in Philippines get schoolchildren through Covid closures – BBC News

Category: News

Leave a Comment

We don't require your email address, or your name, for anyone to leave a comment. If you do add an email address, you may be notified if there are replies to your comment - we won't use it for any other purpose. Please make respectful comments, which add value, and avoid personal attacks on others. Links are not allowed in comments - 99% of spam comments, attempt to post links. Please describe where people may find additional information - for example "visit the UN website" or "search Google for..." rather than posting a link. Comments failing to adhere to these guidelines will not be published.

Posting....