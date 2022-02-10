Al Jazeera English published this video item, entitled “Philippines reopens borders to foreign travellers” – below is their description.

The Philippine government is welcoming back foreign travellers after two years of COVID restrictions.

That is good news for the many Filipinos who rely on the tourism industry, and for a country that is also recovering from an earthquake and a super typhoon.

Al Jazeera’s Jamela Alindogan reports from Bohol province – a region that felt the impact more than most.

