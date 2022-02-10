GBNews published this video item, entitled “Peter Allen says there may be ‘violent scenes’ in Paris for ‘freedom convoy’ protests” – below is their description.

'We might see some potentially violent scenes around the city' Journalist Peter Allen speaks to Mark Steyn about the Paris police authority banning 'freedom convoy' protests.

