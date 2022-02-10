Peter Allen says there may be ‘violent scenes’ in Paris for ‘freedom convoy’ protests

by

GBNews published this video item, entitled "Peter Allen says there may be 'violent scenes' in Paris for 'freedom convoy' protests"

‘We might see some potentially violent scenes around the city’

Journalist Peter Allen speaks to Mark Steyn about the Paris police authority banning ‘freedom convoy’ protests.

About This Source - GBNews

GB News is a free-to-air television and radio news channel in the United Kingdom. The channel is available on Freeview, Freesat, Sky, YouView, Virgin Media and via the internet. Since 4 January 2022, an audio simulcast of the station has been available on DAB+ radio.

