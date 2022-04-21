DW News published this video item, entitled “Pentagon says Russia notified US ahead of ICBM test-launch | DW News” – below is their description.

Russia said on Wednesday that it had conducted a first test launch of its Sarmat intercontinental ballistic missile.

In response, the Pentagon said that this was not deemed as a “threat” to the US and its allies and that Russia had alerted international partners of the test in accordance with nuclear treaties.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the Sarmat ICBM will have “no analogues” in the world for a long time and will make those who seek to threaten Russia think twice.

